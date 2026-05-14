Sandy high school cancels classes following threat to school

SANDY, Utah — Classes at Alta High School are cancelled on Thursday following the school receiving a tip that they are taking as a threat.

Alta High School posted to social media just after midnight on Thursday saying that police are investigating a SafeUT tip. Officials say they are erring on the side of caution and safety.

Classes are canceled, and AP testing that had been scheduled for Thursday is being rescheduled. Information on scheduling for that and a make-up day for missed classes will be released later.

"The decision to cancel classes Thursday is being made in an abundance of caution and hopefully will ease the minds of families who were concerned about the tip sent to the school," school officials wrote on social media.

Police are investigating the tip, which Canyons School District says suggested that students may be planning on bringing weapons to school.

Counselors will also be available for students once classes resume.

Anyone with concerns or questions is asked to call 801-826-5600.