Protesters decry lack of transparency, warn of environmental impact from Box Elder data center

TREMONTON, Utah — In a "special" meeting Monday afternoon, the Box Elder County Commission voted unanimously to allow a massive data center project to move forward.

But the decision by the three commissioners is not the final say in the matter. There have already been formal protests filed with state engineers, and there is also the possibility of environmental litigation.

But it was still a difficult “round one” for many of those who showed up at the Box Elder County fairgrounds. It wasn’t for lack of effort, however.

Despite the short notice and the 4:00 p.m. start time on a Monday, a crowd estimated to be around 500 strong showed up from all around the state to protest the data center.

There was singing, creative signs, and impassioned speeches — nearly all of it aimed at opposing plans to build a massive data center in rural Box Elder County.

WATCH: Box Elder County Commissioners share reasons behind data center approval

FULL VIDEO: Box Elder Co. Commissioners share reasons behind data center approval

Colleen Flanagan is from Sandy but said there was no way she was going to miss the event.

“I’m outraged. I am absolutely angry that there was no studies done — it just came up out of the community. Nobody knew about it," she said.

Mitchell Tousley drove up from Draper. He said the lack of transparency regarding the data center is very troubling.

“Even if they are completely correct that we have nothing to worry about, I think a project of this scale just absolutely requires public input, and there really hasn’t been," he said.

Hailey Eubanks and her husband live in Logan. She said they’re worried about the potential long-term consequences of a project that large.

“We have three kids and we just keep thinking about what a huge impact this could have for our children’s future," she said.

Vehicles lined both sides of the road near the entrance of the county fairgrounds. People from up and down the Wasatch Front showed up, hoping their voice would make a difference.

Mitchell Tousley said there’s no need to rush.

“I think there’s a lot of young people that want to see a livable planet. Like, I want to have kids, but I’m scared to have kids," he said.

Travis Padilla lives in West Point and has three children. He says the dust that blows off the exposed lake bed is already affecting his one son, who has asthma. He’s worried that a huge data center is going to make things a lot worse and wonders why investors and lawmakers are trying so hard to fast-track the project.

“I understand the need for data centers in America, but at what cost?" he said. "I’m just disturbed that we kowtow to billionaires. It’s ridiculous! These guys just want to make a quick buck, and meanwhile, we have to live here. We have to live with the consequences.”