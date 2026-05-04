Box Elder County Commission votes in favor of advancing controversial, massive data center proposal

TREMONTON, Utah — The Box Elder County Commission has voted unanimously to allow a massive data center to be built.

The commission held a "special" meeting Monday afternoon to decide if they'll approve the construction of a massive data center, a proposal that has garnered widespread opposition in their county and across the state.

All three commissioners voted in favor of resolution 26-12, which allows an "interlocal agreement" between Box Elder County and the Military Installation Development Authority.

The second, resolution 26-11, gives MIDA consent to move ahead with the project.

Watch a LIVE press conference below:

BACKGROUND

The "Stratos Project" is a proposed data center with a 40,000-acre campus in an unincorporated area in western Box Elder County. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the head developer is O'Leary Digital, owned by Shark Tank personality Kevin O'Leary, aka "Mr. Wonderful."

The project was approved by the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA).

The Box Elder County Commission, made up of three elected commissioners, was supposed to vote on the proposal last Monday. However, they delayed the vote after hearing concerns about water usage, electricity, and fears that the proposal was being rushed toward a final decision.

A spokesperson for MIDA said they plan on using on-site energy and a closed-loop water system, with 3,000 acre-feet of on-site water that they claim is not from the Great Salt Lake.

“There’s misunderstanding on what constitutes Great Salt Lake," countered Rob Dubuc, who serves as counsel for Friends of the Great Salt Lake. "A groundwater aquifer that feeds into the lake is absolutely critical to the lake. You can’t have it all; choices have to be made. Are we going to save the lake or not? It takes every drop."

WATCH: Critics warn of water, power drain for proposed massive data center in Box Elder County

Critics warn of water, power drain for proposed massive data center in Box Elder County

The planners also say they will power the center with on-site-produced energy via natural gas.

“With a project this big, we’re finding it’s just about impossible to understand every issue that’s coming along,” said County Commissioner Boyd Bingham. "In the event that we vote for this, after that happens, we lose control."

The meeting was moved to the county fairgrounds in Tremonton due to the expected turnout. Immediately when the meeting started, the commissioners were met with a massive eruption of shouting and boo-ing.

Once the crowd died down, Commissioner Tyler Vincent began reading a statement about the project. One of the first things he said was that this process is far from over.

However, as he read off alleged positive aspects of the project, he was met with more outbursts. A manager of the Bear River Water Conservancy was also boo-ed after saying his agency had reviewed the water rights change application and said the community does not rely on the Salt Wells water in the Hansel Valley area. An outside attorney hired by the county also spoke about the economic incentives of the project and was met with jeers.

After about 30 minutes, the three commissioners walked out after the crowd would not stop shouting and chanting. A feed of them in a separate room was later seen on a projector screen in what appeared to be a Zoom meeting.

Commissioner Lee Perry said their vote would not for or against the data center itself, but property rights.

The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. It was moved to the county fairgrounds in Tremonton due to the expected turnout. There is no public comment session listed on the meeting's agenda, but the public can give their feedback on the county's website HERE.