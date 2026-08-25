Utah police department removes license plate camera after finding no 'benefit'

TREMONTON, Utah — After finding it did not provide "sufficient benefit," the Tremonton-Garland Police Department has removed the lone license plate reader camera in its jurisdiction.

Police Chief Dustin Cordova said his department had been testing a Motorola version of the technology similar to Flock cameras, which have been derided in recent months over alleged privacy concerns.

The Tremonton-Garland Police Department used the trial period to evaluate whether it provided "measurable benefits to our ability to investigate and solve crimes," Cordova wrote on social media.

The chief added that the department's only objective was to determine whether the license plate recognition camera could improve public safety and justify its use.

Automated license readers have come under intense scrutiny after instances in which law enforcement agencies were found to have used the cameras in ways in which they were not intended, including for stalking.

Last week, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced he had ordered local agencies to review state policies connected to the use of the cameras and to ensure the privacy of residents and visitors.

Cox 'deeply troubled' by Flock camera privacy issues, vows review of state system:

Cox 'deeply troubled' by Flock camera privacy issues, vows system review

Following the camera test, the Tremonton-Garland Police Department "did not find sufficient benefit to justify the potential cost, or the privacy concerns associated with the continued use of the technology."

The department has since removed the trial camera from its location and will not be purchasing one for future use.

Cordova reiterated that trying any new technology does not mean that the department is committed to purchasing and using it. He added that "public trust is not something we take for granted," and that the department will continue to be transparent about its decision.