Cox 'deeply troubled' by Flock camera privacy issues, vows review of state system

SALT LAKE CITY — As the number of automated license plate reader cameras continues to surge in Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox has asked for a review of how they're used in the state and how to ensure residents' privacy.

During his monthly press briefing Thursday, Cox said he is "deeply troubled" about the privacy concerns being raised about the so-called Flock cameras, named after the technology company that manufactures them.

The governor said that he shared the same privacy concerns as many citizens who have learned that the cameras, which are contracted out to local law enforcement agencies, have been used in unintended ways in the U.S., including the stalking of romantic partners.

"I think Americans should be deeply concerned about that," said Cox.

Flock’s nationwide network of cameras takes images of passing vehicles’ plates, color and other characteristics to feed into a database.

Davis County commissioners approve memorandum of understanding for license plate readers:

Davis County commissioners approve memorandum of understanding for license plate readers

As of Thursday, there has not been a reported privacy issue regarding the use of Flock cameras in Utah.

While on the topic of the cameras, Cox said the state "has been in the forefront of really trying to put guardrails around the use of those types of technologies, to protect citizens' privacy."

Cox added that he understands Utahns want more from the government than simply saying "trust us," so he has asked the state's privacy board to review rules and regulations connected to the use of the cameras.

"To make sure that they are not being abused," the governor said. "To make sure that the public understands how and when they can be used, and if there are abuses taking place, that people are held accountable.

"We're not going to allow that here."

Although the governor acknowledged that there is current legislation in place to set guardrails on Flock camera use, he said that if the review found gaps in privacy protections, he would support further legislation to close them.