Bright string of lights flying above Utah explained

SALT LAKE CITY — If you saw a line of bright star-like lights moving across the sky above Utah, you're not alone.

But it's also not the first time that Starlink, a chain of satellites operated by SpaceX, has been mistaken for a possible extra-terrestrial occurrence.

Elon Musk's company launched the satellites that provide internet to select areas of the world, and they have continued to launch more over the past several years.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai once even referred to Starlink as a "satellite constellation."

According to findstarlink.com, the train-like formation of satellites was visible in the Utah night sky Sunday around 10 p.m.

The website classified the visibility as "bright," and predicted that there will be good visibility again Monday night around 10:10 (give or take about 10 minutes) in the Salt Lake area. It says to look for the lights traveling across the sky from west to south.

Times and visibility may vary in other parts of the state, but you can check the website to find out for your specific region.

FOX 13 News also reported these sightings last month, last summer, as well as in December, May and February of 2021.