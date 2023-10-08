Bright string of lights flying above Utah explained... again!

SALT LAKE CITY — If you saw a line of bright star-like lights moving across the sky, don't worry — they're not UFOs.

The lights, seen by many Utahns on Saturday night, were a chain of Starlink satellites operated by SpaceX.

Elon Musk's company launched the satellites that provide internet to select areas of the world, and they have continued to launch more over the past several years.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai once even referred to Starlink as a "satellite constellation."

According to findstarlink.com, the train-like formation of satellites was visible in the Utah night sky TWICE on Saturday night — around 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. Although the website classified these sightings as "dim" brightness level, many residents reported seeing them.

FOX 13 News has reported on these sightings multiple times this year, last summer, as well as in December, May and February of 2021.