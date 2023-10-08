Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bright string of lights flying above Utah explained... again!

FOX 13's own Bob Evans was among the Utahns excited to see the Starlink satellites in the night sky.
Posted at 9:26 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 23:33:36-04

SALT LAKE CITY — If you saw a line of bright star-like lights moving across the sky, don't worry — they're not UFOs.

The lights, seen by many Utahns on Saturday night, were a chain of Starlink satellites operated by SpaceX.

Elon Musk's company launched the satellites that provide internet to select areas of the world, and they have continued to launch more over the past several years.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai once even referred to Starlink as a "satellite constellation."

According to findstarlink.com, the train-like formation of satellites was visible in the Utah night sky TWICE on Saturday night — around 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. Although the website classified these sightings as "dim" brightness level, many residents reported seeing them.

FOX 13 News has reported on these sightings multiple times this year, last summer, as well as in December, May and February of 2021.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere