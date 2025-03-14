Butterflies, Leprechauns, Powwows and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Leprechaun Chase - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the city of Logan will host a scavenger hunt across town leading you to local businesses and more! Visit @Loganparksandrec on Instagram for the first clue. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Brian Head Town 50th Anniversary Celebration - This Saturday at 11:30 a.m. the Brian Head Resort will host a FREE event featuring Ski Joring on Village Way Road. There will also be a drone show at dusk, followed by live music. Follow the link for more information.

Sheep To Shawl - This Saturday the Homestead State Park Museum will host an event featuring the step-by-step process of making textiles using wool. Demonstrations will include shearing, washing, carding, spinning, dyeing and weaving. Admission prices are $4 per person and $20 per family for up to 8 people. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

National Scrollathon - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Millcreek Commons will host a FREE event featuring a collaborative art project for the country's 250th celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Registration is required, follow the link for more information.

St. Patrick's Day Parade & Siamsa - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Gateway will host a FREE event featuring a parade, live music and dance performances, Celtic-themed food and activities and MORE! Follow the link for more information

UTAH COUNTY

Butterfly Madness - This Saturday the Butterfly Biosphere will celebrate National Butterfly Day with nearly 2,000 free-flying butterflies, and family-friendly activities! Follow the link for more information.

Utah Division of Arts & Museums 125th Anniversary - This Saturday the UVU Museum of Art at Lakemount will host the final day featuring 100 artworks and archival objects from the State of Utah Alice Merrill Horne Art Collection. Follow the link for more information and to plan your visit.

WEBER COUNTY

Indigenous Voices Powwow - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. the Dee Events Center will host a FREE event featuring singing, competition dancing, arts & crafts and more! Follow the link for more information.