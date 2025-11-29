BYU to face Texas Tech in Big 12 Conference Championship

PROVO, Utah — BYU is headed to the Big 12 Championship rematch against Texas Tech with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

The Cougars earned a trip to the title game thanks to Arizona's rivalry win over Arizona State on Friday. It will be BYU's first-ever appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game as the school is playing in just its third season in the conference.

Currently 10-1 before Saturday's regular season finale at home against UCF, the Cougars will face Texas Tech in the conference championship, the team that handed BYU its only loss of the season.

Both BYU and Texas Tech are 10-1, although the Red Raiders are the No. 5 team in the CFP rankings, while the Cougars are No. 11 and would likely need a win in the conference championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to earn a spot in the playoffs.

The Big 12 Championship Game will kickoff next Saturday at 10 a.m. MST.