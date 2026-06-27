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One person dead from crash after shots fired from deputies in Logan

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Logan City Police Department
File: Logan City Police
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LOGAN, Utah — After shots were fired by deputies during a pursuit in Logan, one person is dead after crashing into a tree.

At 9:00 a.m. Friday, Cache County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted a traffic stop for 48-year-old Roger Dean Campbell in the area of 1500 West and 600 South in Logan. During the stop, it was discovered that Campbell had violated a pretrial protective order after being arrested for domestic violence offenses.

After failing to comply with the deputies to be taken into custody, Campbell fled in the vehicle, later driving into a nearby neighborhood. During the incident that followed, a deputy fired shots and Campbell crashed his vehicle into a tree.

Officers were on scene to render medical aid, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Northern Utah Critical Incident Team was activated, the incident remainds under investigation.

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