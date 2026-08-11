Davis County family turns grief into action after their son lost his life on transmission tower

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — Back in November, 16-year-old Garrett Sears climbed up a Rocky Mountain Power transmission tower in Fruit Heights to take in a view only few people get to see.

However, his family at home had no idea their lives were about to change forever.

“At 9:15, like, where is he? Around 9:30, cops came to the door and said that Garrett was hurt and we needed to leave right now,” said Garrett’s mother, Jenipher Sears.

Garrett had been electrocuted by 46,000 volts and fell 60 feet from the tower. He was taken to the hospital, where his family reunited with him for the last time.

“They were working on him so hard. I felt like they really did want to bring him back for us,” Jenipher said through tears. "We just wrapped our arms around him and said our goodbyes.”

Jenipher took her grief and turned it into action after learning that 15-year-old Scott Nye died climbing that same tower back in 2007. She then found out four other boys had died on similar towers in the area.

“I don't want to sit across from another mother who had just lost her son. We had to set out to get rid of them. We just had to,” Jenipher said, "I don't want another family to feel that pain.”

They did just that; Rocky Mountain Power installed a safer tower and is working to replace 41 more in the area.

“There's nothing harder than losing a child, and if we could keep another child from dying on one of these towers, that was our goal. That was our mission,” Garrett’s father Paul said through tears.

Not only is Garrett’s memory forever etched in the Fruit Heights mountainside, but all the boys who came before him.

“At his funeral, I didn't even realize how loved he was by his friends,” Jenipher said. "It was so heartwarming to see that your son touched so many lives.”

“His nickname was Sunshine, and ironically, so was Scott Nye’s, and he earned that nickname in football, and we would just ask that people keep spreading the sunshine,” Paul said.

Rocky Mountain Power shared the following statement with FOX 13 News:

“Rocky Mountain Power was honored to work with the family to reach a resolution that creates a positive and lasting benefit for the community. As part of our commitment to safety and the communities we serve, we appreciate the opportunity to collaborate on a solution that helps protect our customers and neighbors while supporting continued progress and public safety.”