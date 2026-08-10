Parole officers worried about mental health of man accused of religiously-motivated Utah mall stabbing

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The suspect accused of stabbing a man because he was Muslim was doing well on his parole, records show, though the agents supervising him were concerned about his mental state.

The stabbing victim, Syed Sohail, is recuperating at home, Muslim community leaders told FOX 13 News on Friday. The suspect, Peter M. Larsen, 48, was on parole for about two-and-a-half years before what prosecutors have called the attempted murder of Sohail at Valley Fair Mall on July 13.

FOX 13 filed a public records request for the case notes from Larsen’s parole. The Utah Department of Corrections redacted information specifying Larsen’s diagnoses.

However, the remaining records make clear agents from the department’s Adult Probation and Parole were worried about his mental health.

‘Devolving’ but progress

In one entry about a year before the stabbing, an officer noted that Larsen had lost his job as a flagger at a construction site after suggesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be called on a passing motorist.

“We talked about what appears to be him devolving and that his behavior was inexcusable,” the agent wrote.

Yet Larsen was in good standing with his parole, the records show — so much so that he was on track for a review in early 2027 that could have resulted in his parole being terminated early. Larsen had completed all his required counseling and therapy and always tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Larsen had trouble staying employed, according to the case notes, but had taken odd jobs and was seeking steady work. And, until he was arrested and charged with attempted murder, Larsen had not been accused of any new crimes.

Diagnoses and compliance

Sohail and his family declined to comment on the parole records. Representatives with the Department of Corrections said they could not speak about Larsen, but agreed to speak in general terms about supervising parolees or probationers with mental health challenges.

Agent Tyler Eatchel works at the same Adult Probation and Parole building in Taylorsville where Larsen arrived for some of his parole check-ins. The facility specializes in offenders with diagnosed mental illness.

“Some of those can be schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorders, bipolar disorders,” Eatchel explained.

Eatchel said his unit doesn’t like to sanction a probationer or parolee “just for being mentally ill.”

“We would like to work with them,” Eatchel said, “and help them understand their mental health and to become a productive member of society.”

Lt. Ben Cueva, who also monitors people on probation and parole said officers use “evidence-based tools and approaches” to manage the offenders and will connect them with social services in the community, too.

Public safety remains the priority, Cueva said.

“If we have to take somebody into custody,” Cueva said, “then we can use our law enforcement ability to do so.”

A history

There was one mention of religion in the parole records.

In April of this year, an officer wrote that, “We also discussed [Larsen’s] efforts to help Christians and orphans in India and Pakistan.”

The court documents in the July 13 stabbing say the victim Sohail told Larsen he was from India and a Muslim. Larsen allegedly told police he hoped his assault on Sohail would “be a catalyst so people would rid the country of Muslims.” The court records don’t specify if that was a direct quote from Larsen or a paraphrase.

Larsen has a history of assault convictions, including an episode in 2022 where he threatened firefighters and pointed a shotgun at Salt Lake City police officers. Officers shot and wounded Larsen.

Larsen’s parole has been terminated. He is back in the Salt Lake City prison where he is awaiting trial on the new charges — two counts of attempted aggravated murder and a count of unlawful weapons possession.

The attempted murder counts include a hate crime enhancement and carry up to life in prison.