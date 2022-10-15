Candidates offer differing views in 2nd District debate

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The three top-polling candidates for Utah's Second Congressional District offered a variety of viewpoints in a statewide televised debate.

Incumbent Republican Congressman Chris Stewart debated Democratic challenger Nick Mitchell and Constitution Party candidate Cassie Easley. Friday's event at Southern Utah University was put on by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission. Each offered their positions on inflation, government trust, abortion and Ukraine.

At one moment in the debate, there was some tension as Mitchell criticized Stewart for his vote not to certify the 2020 election.

"On January 6th, we had the opportunity to do the right thing, the truthful thing and he chose not to certify the election. Even after the Capitol was stormed, he chose not to do it. I think that speaks to a lot about truth," said Mitchell.

"It's just nonsense," countered Stewart. "I congratulated Joe Biden, I accepted him as president. By my one vote, it was one state that would not have changed the election and I made it clear my intention was not to change the election."

All three candidates supported Utah's involvement in the Colorado River Compact, arguing the state should be getting its share of water.

"We can’t give an inch on that, not a square foot of water. We also need, obviously, to conserve," Stewart said.

Easley said she supported the compact, but argued the Bureau of Land Management has not been good stewards of the watershed in southern Utah.

"I would make sure as a federal BLM property, they are doing what they’re supposed to do so the farmers can have what they need to be able to farm down here and produce the alfalfa we need for our animals," she said.

Mitchell called for a cultural mindset shift.

"We are in this together, the entire southwest," he said. "If the Colorado runs dry, Utah will become unlivable."

On immigration and refugees, they also showed differences. Easley said the federal government is supposed to protect against "insurrection."

"By having that border open we don’t know who is coming into our country and what damage they can do when they get here," she said.

"We do need border security. We also need immigration reform," said Mitchell.

Stewart said President Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress was to blame for the border problems.

"What we are seeing on the southern border is a catastrophe," he said. "It’s a crisis and what’s unforgivable about it, it is one that was deliberately created by this president."

Watch the entire debate here: