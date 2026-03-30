30-year-old arrested in Carbon County after allegedly messaging 14-year-old

PRICE, Utah — A Carbon County man has been arrested after officials say he messaged someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl and attempted to meet up with her.

Brian Anthony Jones, 30, was arrested on March 19 and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, distributing material harmful to a minor, human trafficking, enticing a minor, and aiding and abetting a minor in distributing pornographic material. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, on January 30, an officer with the Carbon County Sheriff's Office began working undercover as a 14-year-old girl on social media. Jones allegedly reached out to the undercover officer and began talking to them via texts.

Investigators say Jones sent pornographic images to the minor and asked for photos to be sent to him.

Eventually, Jones would have the undercover agent move to another messaging platform.

During the conversations with the alleged minor, Jones allegedly admitted to assaulting a family member who is a minor. At one point, Jones also offered the minor he believed he was speaking with money in exchange for bringing more minors to him.

On March 19, officials arrested Jones outside a Price Burger King. There, police say they found marijuana on him and were able to match the tattoos that Jones had to those seen in the videos sent to the minors.