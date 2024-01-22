Cedar City middle school to close for two days for carbon monoxide testing

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A middle school in Cedar City is pausing in-person learning and pivoting to online classes for two days this week after "small amounts" of carbon monoxide were detected inside.

The Iron County School District announced Sunday that Canyon View Middle School will hold classes remotely on Monday and Tuesday while an independent party comes in to test the school's carbon monoxide (CO) detectors.

The school was evacuated Thursday around 1 p.m. after some students and teachers in one area of the school reported having headaches and feeling dizzy and nauseous. A carbon monoxide (CO) alarm went off in "D Hall," according to the Iron County School District. The district said in an announcement Sunday that the Cedar City Fire Department performed tests within about 15 minutes of the alarm going off, and they found "small amounts" of the toxic gas. However, by the time first responders arrived, the school had already opened all doors and windows, so the exact levels at the time of the incident were not recorded.

Students in that area of the school were tested, and their levels were found to be normal. Students were then cleared to re-enter the building.

The district says the fire department returned Friday morning to conduct more tests throughout the school, and they found no dangerous CO levels.

The fire department and Dominion Energy then tested the building later that afternoon due to a "possible exposure," but they deemed it safe. Then on Saturday, more tests were performed after reports of possible exposures at basketball games, but again no dangerous levels of CO were detected.

Taking it one step further, the district called in the help of the Utah National Guard 85th Civil Support Team, which has equipment to test for CO at the "parts per billion level" instead of "parts per million."

The district says there were no traces of harmful gasses after about four hours of testing. The Guard's equipment can reportedly detect more than 150,000 potentially harmful particulates.

“We are going above and beyond what would normally be expected in this situation to ensure that students and staff are safe in our school,” District Superintendent Lance Hatch said in Sunday's press release.

The district says there are CO detectors in every classroom, hallway and public area of the school, and the testing of these detectors will be conducted Tuesday morning.