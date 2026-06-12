Driver airlifted following multi-vehicle crash near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — One driver was airlifted following a crash near Cedar City on Interstate 15 near Exit 51 through Hamilton Fort. The crash was first reported around 8:20 a.m. on Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers tell FOX 13 News that three vehicles were involved in the crash. They say that traffic was slowing in the area when a truck failed to slow in time and caused a collision.

Utah Highway Patrol

Another vehicle hit the cable barrier of the interstate and flipped onto its roof. That vehicle's driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital; their current condition is unknown.

The roadway was fully reopened at 10:15 a.m.