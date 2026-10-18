Driver intentionally crashed into Cedar City bowling alley multiple times, police say

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A driver was arrested after deliberately crashing into a bowling alley in Cedar City twice. No one was seriously injured.

Chantell Strong, 40, was arrested for criminal mischief resulting in estimated losses of over $5,000 and reckless driving. Court documents state that officials responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving property damage and injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle lodged after crashing through the northwest part of a bowling alley near 3000 North on Minersville Highway. The driver had no major visible injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Officers state that during this time, Strong had made several comments that seemed related to an ongoing dispute. Strong also made conflicting claims as to whether or not striking the building was intentional. Surveillance footage showed that Strong was seen with another vehicle, appearing to speak to the other driver. Once the driver started to leave, Strong accelerated her vehicle into the wall of the building. She then reversed the vehicle before crashing further into the bowling alley.

Initial estimates to the damage were totalled more than $100,000 dollars. Strong is currently booked on an order to hold without bail.