Video shows helicopter slamming into ground during lesson at Cedar City airport

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Newly released video shows a disastrous helicopter crash during a lesson earlier this year at Cedar City Regional Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board released the video after it completed an investigation into the May 23 incident.

Incredibly, neither the Southern Utah University Aviation instructor nor the student was seriously injured in the accident.

Raw video below shows helicopter crash in Cedar City:

Raw video shows helicopter crash at Cedar City airport

According to the NTSB, the Bell 206L helicopter lost control after the flight instructor "reached across to adjust the engine governor." That action caused the helicopter to move backward and descend before striking the ground, only to become airborne again ahead of another impact.

Video taken from a nearby security camera shows the helicopter hovering slowly before shooting up and spinning. As the aircraft spins, its tail is sheared off as it hits the tarmac, while the body continues spinning before coming to a rest on the ground nearby.

Immediately following the incident, multiple people can be seen running towards the crash site.

The NTSB investigation found the crash was caused by the 32-year-old instructor losing control while adjusting the governor, and no mechanical malfunction was discovered.