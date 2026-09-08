How fishing frustration in Utah sparked a new invention

A frustrating fishing trip in southern Utah led a local entrepreneur to create a product designed to solve a problem many anglers know well: weeds getting caught on their line.

Greg Aldred says the idea came to him while fishing with his brother at Lee's Ferry on the Colorado River.

They were struggling with weeds in the water.

“I thought, why don't we catch the weeds before the bait?” Aldred said.

The duo's prototype came from a sardine can lid, which they used to reel in the fish, leaving other anglers to ask what worked.

From there, Aldred began developing the idea at the Maker's Space in St. George. He took a 3D-printing class and worked with two engineering students before eventually getting an injection mold and finding a Utah manufacturer, Explore Manufacturing in Cedar City.

“We're all in Utah,” Aldred said. “Born and conceived right here.”

The result is the Fishing Weed Blocker, a small piece of plastic added to a fishing line that helps keep weeds from catching on the lure.

Aldred says the product has been one of the most rewarding projects he's worked on.

“It’s so much fun because it gives you a little of an advantage to catch more fish,” he said.

Aldred was 69 years old when he learned about the State Bank Business Challenge through a local chamber leader. The competition hosted by Southern Utah University gives students and community members who are getting started in business a chance to pitch their ideas and compete for funding and other prizes.

Aldred applied in 2024, along with about 90 other businesses, of which 40 made it through the initial process. Aldred ultimately became one of the top five finalists and went on to win Student Entrepreneur of the Year.

The prize money helped him move forward with the Fishing Weed Blocker.

Cordelle Morris, chief marketing officer for State Bank of Southern Utah, said the competition is designed to allow aspiring entrepreneurs to put their ideas in front of business owners and potential mentors.

“There’s over $40,000 worth of prizes that are available,” Morris said.

Morris added that the competition is also about giving people the experience of pitching an idea, networking, and learning from business leaders.

Applications are now open for the next State Bank Business Challenge. Applicants must have made at least one sale and have less than $150,000 in sales during the previous 12 months.

Applications are due by October 31, and participants must submit a short YouTube video as part of the preliminary process. The field will then be narrowed down, with finalists eventually pitching their businesses in front of judges and an audience.

For Aldred, the experience is proof that a simple idea can become something much bigger when someone is willing to pursue it. And he says getting older isn't necessarily a disadvantage.

“It usually takes three to four years to get a utility patent,” Aldred said. “Well, when you're over 65, they expedite your application. So yay for getting older. There's one perk there.”

More information about the State Bank Business Challenge and how to apply is available through Southern Utah University and State Bank of Southern Utah.