2 teens killed, one seriously injured in rollover crash in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — Two teenagers from the Riverton area were killed, and a third is in critical condition, following a rollover crash in Juab County in which the teens were ejected from the vehicle.

According to the Juab County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Thursday, just after 6:15 p.m., on Jericho Callao Road (Weiss Highway).

Investigators said a Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.

A 17-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys were in the truck at the time of the accident, all from the Riverton area. None of the teens was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the vehicle.

One of the boys, along with the teen girl were killed, while the other boy remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.