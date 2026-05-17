Wild Horse Fire in Millard County 70% contained at 7,025 acres

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in central Utah has now surpassed 7,000 acres, but crews have made good progress on establishing containment.

The "Wild Horse Fire" was sparked Wednesday in Millard County. On Saturday, the Fishlake National Forest branch of the U.S. Forest Service said the fire was 7,025 acres and 70% contained.

"Fire activity is greatly diminished, and crews have been able to work their way around the perimeter," the USFS said. "They continue to mop up heat sources, utilizing air support when necessary. The plan is to continue these actions until full containment is reached."

Leamington Pass and Fool Creek Road have been reopened, although officials urge anyone traveling through the area to be extra cautious as the crews continue to work on the containment.

No structures have been at risk, but the fire grew rapidly at first because of strong wind gusts.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.