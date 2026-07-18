Anxiety grows as rain, flooding expected to continue in Piute, Beaver counties

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Heavy monsoonal rains are expected to continue across Beaver and Piute Counties this weekend, leaving many residents worried about flash flooding and debris flow.

Officials confirmed that due to the heavy rain, saturated ground could increase the risk of flooding if more rain falls through the weekend, with steep areas becoming more vulnerable to flash floods.

Mike Baker, who owned property in Beaver County, said the area near the Cottonwood Fire had lacked moisture for an extended period of time.

“Three years ago, we had sunflowers that were 5 or 6 feet tall, grass about 3 feet high, and it looks like a desert right now,” Baker said.

With the sudden influx of moisture, it makes it more likely to simply run off than continue to saturate the soil.

Officials continue urging people to avoid flooded roads and use caution in canyon and mountain areas as storms move through the region this weekend.

In Piute County, Moore's Old Pine Inn owner Rodney Mayo said he felt fortunate that Utah's oldest hotel has avoided major damage so far.

“For me I don’t feel like we are in too much danger, but that does not mean we are out of harm’s way,” Mayo said. “We have had some great efforts that have been done to help clear out debris along the creek and along the river.”

Businesses in the area have also struggled due to visitors canceling trips with the recent severe weather.

“So, our inn is a little different than most lodging places,” Mayo said. “All of my friends who own lodging places- it’s horrible what they have gone through. Cancellations left and right. Some have been empty for weeks. It has affected them a lot.”

