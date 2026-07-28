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Bear scare! Ephraim residents receive morning jolt from wayward bear

Bear in Ephraim
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EPHRAIM, Utah — Ephraim residents received an early jolt Tuesday that didn't come from the usual cup of coffee.

A wayward bear was seen wandering around town, giving everyone a quick thrill as the furry, four-legged creature made its way around city limits.

"We had a busy morning!" wrote the Ephraim Police Department.

One video that made its way across social media showed a truck chasing the bear, looking to reroute it to a more hospitable area. In another video, the bear can be seen hopping a fence and leading two men on a brief chase.

A Utah Department of Wildlife Resources biologist finally made an appearance and safely tranquilized the bear so it could be moved to a "more suitable habitat," police said.

Officials added that if anyone should encounter wildlife while in town, it's always best to keep your distance and report the sighting.

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