I-15 closed, Beaver residents evacuated due to flash flooding, mudslides

BEAVER, Utah — Some residents in Beaver are being told to evacuate as flash floods may hit their neighborhoods Sunday afternoon.

In addition, Interstate 15 had to be fully closed in the area after being hit by a mudslide. Utah Department of Transportation officials do not have an estimated time of reopening and advise drivers to take State Route 20 as an alternate.

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Beaver County Emergency Management confirmed to FOX 13 News that anyone within a quarter-mile of the Beaver River is elevated to "GO" status on the "Ready, Set, Go" evacuation preparedness scale.

Flooding in Beaver

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the Grove neighborhood on the east side of Beaver City, along with North Creek. The emergency status is active until 8 p.m.

"Seek higher ground and follow the directions of local officials," the NWS wrote on X.

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