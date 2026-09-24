Central Utah Correctional Facility on lockdown after inmate assaults officer

GUNNISON, Utah — The Central Utah Correctional Facility and Utah State Correction Facility in Gunnison are under lockdown after an officer was assaulted by an inmate Thursday.

Following the assault, the officer was transported to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, although details of his injuries were not released. Prison staff and officers immediately responded to the scene of the assault, the Utah Department of Corrections shared in a release.

No other information about the incident is being released due to the ongoing investigation, and it's not known how long the facilities will remain under lockdown status.

“The quick and courageous teamwork our people are exhibiting today is a stark contrast to the senseless violence directed at one of our officers,” said Utah Department of Corrections Commissioner Jared Garcia.

The department said peer support and mobile crisis units are currently on site to help staff.