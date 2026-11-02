Delta couple stabbed to death; son arrested on multiple aggravated murder charges

DELTA, Utah — A man was taken into custody in the driveway of a home where his parents, a Delta husband and wife, were found stabbed to death late Saturday.

Rett Mikel Riding was arrested and faces two counts of aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Police were called to the Delta home in the 100 block of South 400 West just before 11 p.m. Saturday after a woman called 911 to say her son "was being erratic" and had attempted to take she and her husband hostage inside a shed in the backyard of the home.

The woman said she was able to escape and call 911, and during the call was heard yelling, "He's coming!"

"There appeared to be a struggle between the male subject and the female prior to the call going quiet," the arrest report stated.

When police arrived at the home, an officer discovered the 26-year-old Riding in the driveway with blood on his hands and pants. The deputy then found an unconscious man lying on the porch with a knife wound.

As the deputy performed CPR on the man, other officers found the woman who had called 911 with a knife wound to the chest inside the home.

According to the arrest report, a family member had received a message from the female victim on Friday saying, "Rett was beginning to be very erratic and mentioned being scared."

The names of the victims have yet to be released.