Driver dies after rolling vehicle while fleeing UHP troopers on I-70

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A driver died after rolling their vehicle and being ejected while trying to flee from police on a Utah freeway on Tuesday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol said the incident began when a car passed a trooper at a high rate of speed on eastbound I-70 near milepost 30, near the town of Joseph.

The trooper then pursued the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. The driver didn't slow down but accelerated instead, according to UHP.

Assisting troopers spiked the vehicle about 10 miles up the road, but it continued at a high rate of speed, UHP said. They tried to spike it again at mile 43, just outside Richfield. The driver then swerved to avoid the spike strips and rolled off the roadway.

The driver was ejected in the crash. UHP said the troopers attempted life-saving measures and called for a medical helicopter, but the driver died at the scene.

The deceased driver has not yet been identified.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.