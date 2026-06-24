Eagle Point Resort suffers 'significant property loss' in Cottonwood Fire

BEAVER, Utah — The Eagle Point Resort outside Beaver said it will be closed for a "considerable" amount of time after it suffered "significant property loss" during the ongoing Cottonwood Fire.

In a statement released Wednesday, Eagle Point owner Shane Gadbaw said conditions at the resort remain "dangerous," but that they are monitoring the situation. No details on the extent of the damage at the resort or how many buildings were destroyed were shared.

"We are thankful that to our knowledge, there have been no human casualties from the fire," Gadbaw wrote. "We are incredibly grateful for the firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect our community.

Gadbaw added that resort personnel are currently focused on supporting emergency response efforts and remain in communication with fire authorities.

'It's just devastation.' Beaver residents fear what may have already been lost in Cottonwood Fire:

'It's just devastation.' Beaver residents fear what may have already been lost in Cottonwood Fire

As of Wednesday, the Cottonwood Fire had burned up to nearly 60,000 acres and destroyed over 300 homes and other structures, many in the Eagle Point area where the resort sits.

"Eagle Point will be closed for a considerable time to recover from the catastrophe," said Gadbaw. "Once we can safely return to Eagle Point to assess the extent of the damage, we will share a detailed update with the public."