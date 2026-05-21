Emery County officials warn public of rising vehicle burglaries, joyrides across the county

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Officials are asking the public to take extra precautions after acknowledging a recent uptick in vehicle burglaries and joyrides in communities across Emery County.

Residents are asked to check for the following to help protect their property:

• Lock your vehicle doors

• Remove keys and key fobs from vehicles

• Do not leave firearms, wallets, or valuables inside unattended vehicles

• Park in well-lit areas whenever possible

• Report suspicious activity immediately

Anyone who has observed suspicious activity is asked to contact Emery County Sheriff's Office at 435-381-2402