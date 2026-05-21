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Emery County officials warn public of rising vehicle burglaries, joyrides across the county

Emery County officials warn public of rising vehicle burglaries, joyrides across the county
FOX 13 News
Emery County officials warn public of rising vehicle burglaries, joyrides across the county
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EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Officials are asking the public to take extra precautions after acknowledging a recent uptick in vehicle burglaries and joyrides in communities across Emery County.

Residents are asked to check for the following to help protect their property:

• Lock your vehicle doors
• Remove keys and key fobs from vehicles
• Do not leave firearms, wallets, or valuables inside unattended vehicles
• Park in well-lit areas whenever possible
• Report suspicious activity immediately

Anyone who has observed suspicious activity is asked to contact Emery County Sheriff's Office at 435-381-2402

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