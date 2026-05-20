Emery County couple raises concern about fire mitigation work in Fishlake National Forest

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A central Utah couple says work meant to reduce wildfire risk in Fishlake National Forest has left them worried about what could happen during a hot, dry fire season.

Sharon Kirchner and Greg Van Wagoner, who live in Elmo, reached out to FOX 13 News after seeing piles of cut trees and debris while out riding their ATV on Thousand Lakes Mountain, in an area near Round Lake where they often recreate.

“They had just butchered it! It’s something I never expected to see on such a beautiful mountain,” Kirchner said.

The couple shared photos and videos of the area, saying they are concerned the material left behind could become fuel for a fire.

“You know, if someone flips a cigarette butt out there or whatever, a spark from a muffler, they could have that whole side of the mountain out there on fire,” Van Wagoner said.

Kirchner said she understands the work is intended to reduce fire danger, but worries about the condition of the area right now.

“If that wind was to catch that dead trees and stuff, because it’s just fire fuel right there,” she said.

The couple is especially concerned about people camping or recreating nearby if a fire were to start.

“They would never be able to escape the fire alive, because there’s no way out of there,” Kirchner said about those who may be at the nearby Elk Horn campground.

FOX 13 News reached out to the U.S. Forest Service about the concerns. The agency declined an on-camera interview, but said by phone that fuel reduction treatment is actively taking place in the area.

The Forest Service said cutting, piling and burning is a common method used in this type of work.

Kelly Wickens, a fire prevention specialist with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, could not speak specifically about the Forest Service project, but said piles of cut material can be part of an ongoing mitigation process.

“If you see these stacks in the woods, we are in the process of the mitigation,” Wickens said.

Wickens said fire mitigation work is done to keep our local forests healthy, and to protect those who are there in case of a wildfire.

“We do fire mitigation to stop the spread of fire in these areas, protect homes and give firefighters a safe space to fight wildfires,” Wickens said.

Kirchner and Van Wagoner said their concern is what could happen before the work is complete, especially as Utah heads into fire season.

“The way they cut the trees so close to the road, it’s just a dangerous, dangerous area,” Kirchner said.

Now, the couple hopes the work meant to protect the forest does not create additional risk for the people who use and love the land.

“The way they did it, it’s horrible,” Kirchner said.