Friends, family gather to honor slain mother Silvia Bahena-Mota

TOOELE, Utah — More than a hundred people, all gathered, for one person: Silvia Bahena-Mota.



Police say Silvia was shot and killed by her boyfriend a week ago while she was in her garage.



Her kids were inside the house.



"I'm still in shock, I'm not going to lie, I am still not believing this is happening right now. But it hurts, I can't believe this happen,” said Lizbeth Aguayo, who was Silvia's best friend.



On Sunday, Silvia's friends, family and neighbors gathered to honor and remember her for the person she was and the impact she had.



"She was always just really nice to everyone, full of love and joy, you would almost never see her down, she'd never let anyone see her that way, she always wanted to be seen as happy and upgoing,” said Quetzali Esquivias, Silvia's niece.



"She was a beautiful person, she was an amazing nail tech, I would come here all the time to get my nails done,” said Kenia Mota, Silvia's niece. “She's just not going to be here anymore, to see her every day."



Silvia's survived by her four children, who are as young as four years old and as old as fourteen years old.



"We're trying to stay strong for her kids, because I know they're going to have the hardest time. But I think it's been hard for all of us in the family,” said Mota.



It's because of just how hard it's been that so many people came to support them.



"It was nice seeing how many lives she touched, it was nice seeing how many people loved her, I mean, we loved her a hell of a lot,” said Delaney Popoca, Silvia's niece. “It's so awesome that everyone in this neighborhood has a story of her, of her helping them, of her loving them in some way."



It's a loss felt so deeply by all of the people here and her family.



"She was the confidant that we all needed, I mean growing up, she was the fun aunt, the loving aunt, and we just hope get justice for her, for with everything that happened, we just want justice for her,” said Popoca.



Silvia's family is collecting donations to help support her four kids.



GoFundMe Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-silvias-four-children?cp_src=d