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Sheriff's Office credits helmet for saving life of rider involved near Monroe ATV crash

Helmet safety
Sevier County Sheriff's Office
The impact an ATV crash had on a helmet likely saving the rider's life
Helmet safety
Posted
and last updated

MONROE, Ut. — A scary situation in Monroe Thursday night could've ended up a lot worse, police say, had it not been for a helmet.

Just before 8pm The Sevier County Sheriff's Office got word of an ATV crash.

A kid reportedly lost control of their four-wheeler, and collided through a barbed wire fence.

In the process, their head hit a pole marking a gas liner.

Although seriously injured, the rider was wearing a helmet potentially saving their life.

The Sheriff's Office shared some photos of damage caused to the helmet as proof.

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