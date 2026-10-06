Gunnison comes together to support teacher whose husband is going through cancer battle

GUNNISON, Utah — For a Gunnison Valley teacher and her family, a community is coming together to show them they don't have to face a difficult fight alone.

Kiersten Smith is an elementary school teacher, wife and mom. Her husband, Ron, is battling cancer, and the people who know the Smith family wanted to find a way to help.

That idea is turning into a special night at the Gunnison Valley High School gym.

The Gunnison Valley volleyball team, led by head coach Janna Jensen, is turning Tuesday night's matchup against Millard into a "Giveback Game" — using the power of the community and the game they love to support one of their own.

"It's more than just a volleyball game," the team says. "It's about showing up for a family who needs us."

The evening will include a raffle, bake sale, games and opportunities to make cash donations, with proceeds going to help the Smith family as Ron continues his cancer treatment.

The team is asking fans to wear blue in support of the Smith family.

The Giveback Game is Tuesday, October 6, at Gunnison Valley High School. Games are scheduled for 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

And for those who can't make it to the gym but would still like to help, donations can be made through Venmo:

VENMO: @KierstSmith

It's a simple way for friends, neighbors and anyone who wants to help to lend a hand.

For Kiersten, her family and the Gunnison Valley community, the message is clear: When one of their own is going through a fight, they show up.

From the court to the fight, this community is says they are standing together and supporting one of their own who has done so much to help them over the years.