Humans remains found in remote area near Vernal

VERNAL, Utah — Officials confirm skeletal human remains were found in a remote area northwest of Vernal Wednesday evening. It is currently believed to be linked to the remains found on September 27.

Uintah County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release that they were in a remote area of Little Mountain, approximately 15 miles northwest of Vernal. Other items were also found that were believed to be linked to the remains.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the remains being sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.