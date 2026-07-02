Longtime Piute County Sheriff's Deputy loses home in fire, community asked for support

PIUTE COUNTY, Utah — The Piute County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help one of their own. According to the office, on Tuesday, Deputy Mike Gayler, who has served 22 years with the department, lost his home in a fire.

"Deputy Gayler has spent his career serving others, including the last three years helping evacuate cabins and protecting homes from local wildfires," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

The Marysville Fire Department confirmed they responded to the home, saying they got the call on Tuesday at 6:56 p.m.

According to the fire chief, the fire started in the garage, and crews were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the home. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the fire or the response.

The cause is under investigation.

Now the office is asking for financial assistance for Deputy Gayler and his wife as they attempt to recover from the loss. They have set up a donation account at the State Bank of Southern Utah under the name "Mike and Jenna Gayler Donation Account."

You can also send Jenna Gayler donations via Venmo under the username @jengayler04. The office advises that you double-check the username before sending to ensure it is delivered to the family.