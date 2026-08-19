Snow College expands programs and rural access as students head back to class

EPHRAIM, Utah — As students prepare to return to Snow College next week, the school is expanding educational opportunities designed to meet both students’ needs and the workforce demands of rural Utah.

According to Snow College President Stacee McIff, the college has a particular responsibility to serve students in central Utah and help prepare them for careers that can allow them to stay in the communities where they grew up.

“We want to make sure that students can come here and prepare to get a great job, and ideally to be able to stay and live in our rural communities,” McIff said.

That includes expanding opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, health care and education; All fields where Central Utah communities need workers.

For students, the path does not have to look the same for everyone.

McIff said that Snow College offers both technical education and degree programs, with some certifications taking as little as a semester to complete.

“It's not a one-size-fits-all,” McIff said. “We've very intentionally created programs that are as short as a semester long for someone to come and get a certification that will help them in their job, or to go as far as they want to with education.”

The college is also working to make those programs more accessible to students living outside its Ephraim campus.

Jay Olsen, Snow College’s vice president of technical education and workforce development, said traditional technical programs remain important, but the college is finding ways to bring more training into rural communities through remote and on-site instruction.

That includes welding opportunities in Nephi and phlebotomy training at the Delta Technical Center.

“Our goal is to take education where people are, meet them where they're at in their stage of life,” Olsen said.

For returning sophomore Brinley Heideman, that local focus is part of what makes Snow College a good fit. She is studying equine management and hopes to eventually start a breeding program and train barrel horses.

“I love the small town feel,” Heideman said. “They give individual needs and the coach is amazing.”

On her way to a race with her horses on Wednesday, Brinley first took some time to show FOX 13 News the brand-new indoor rodeo arena.

"This is so beautiful by itself, but I'm so excited to come in here with my team. It's gonna be so nice," she said.

Snow College says it is not too late for students interested in enrolling this fall, and scholarships are still available.

Classes begin on August 26.