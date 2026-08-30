Lynndyl residents begin cleanup after severe storms damage homes, crops

LYNNDYL, Utah — The tiny town of Lynndyl in Millard County was turned upside down after severe storms ripped through the area Saturday evening. Trees were dug up, windows were blown out, and roof parts were on the ground.

It was a sight Tamara Tuttle had never seen in her 10 years of living there.

“Flattened that carport,” she said. “The wind was just, I looked at my daughter and went, 'Basement!'”

Just a few houses over, Scott Wilson, who has lived there for 35 years, described what his yard looked like on Saturday.

“I mean, it was spinning. I was watching golf ball- and baseball-sized hail spinning horizontally through the air out here. When I was looking out, I was expecting my whole house to be completely demolished,” he said.

Wilson had no choice but to wait it out and see what was left come Sunday.

“This was on top of our house and I just happened to watch it land as I was coming through the living room,” he said. "You can see some of the hail damage, and how those two doors held up right there, I don’t know.”

Officials said around 40 homes in the area were impacted by the storms.

“We suffered some pretty good damage to our home on the west side of our home, and I don't know what that's going to take,” Wilson said. "We're just hoping that insurance will step up.”

WATCH: Windstorm topples train, trees in Millard County

Windstorm topples train, trees in Millard County

However, Lynndyl Mayor Chase Nielson said farmers may take the biggest financial hit — right before harvest season.

“His corn was nine feet tall. Now it's two and a half, three feet tall," Nielson said. "It's a one-in-50-year storm, one-in-100-year storm, and it's tough."

But sometimes after a storm, you get a rainbow, and it seemed the entire town of Lynndyl showed up on Sunday, alongside people from Delta and neighboring areas.

“Everybody from 80-year-olds to 10-year-olds were all out here helping us out and taking care of all the debris and everything that's thrown, strewn everywhere,” Wilson said.

The journey to rebuild is going to be a long one, but it seems the entire town is ready to help their neighbors start over.

“Sometimes I feel like people don’t see me, people don’t notice me, but yet in a community this size, you are seen and people really care about you,” Tuttle said. "You just look around, people pull together.”

“We’ll get through it. We're not depressed. We're just mad we have to clean up a bunch of limbs,” Nielson joked.

As of Sunday afternoon, law enforcement and other officials were still out assessing the total amount of damage. Other representatives like Congresswoman Celeste Maloy were out assessing if there could be any help on the federal level.