Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Nephi

A woman has died following an officer-involved shooting in Nephi early Sunday morning.

In a press release, Nephi City Police say the incident happened around 5:00 a.m. as officers were responding to a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. A Nephi City Police Officer and a Juab County Deputy responded to the scene, but a female suspect had fled by the time they arrived.

Nephi City Police then tracked the suspect to a known residence. At the time of the incident, the suspect was armed with a firearm. When an officer attempted to take her into custody, the situation escalated to the point of shots being fired. The female suspect died at the scene, while a male suspect was taken into custody. The officer was not injured.

The Utah County Multiagency Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team has been activated and is now investigating the incident. Nephi City Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.