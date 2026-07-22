Flood watch in effect for the majority of Utah following recent flash floods

SALT LAKE CITY — After days of flash flooding and steady rain, the National Weather Service has put a majority of Utah under a flood watch starting at noon Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, "Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon will be capable of producing heavy rainfall that can lead to flash flooding."

National Weather Service

The dangers, they say, will be especially high in slot canyons, normally dry washes, and recent burn scars. Flooding will also be possible in urban areas and those without proper drainage.

The service suggests anyone planning to be outdoors on Wednesday reconsider those plans and that anyone in the areas where flooding is possible have multiple ways to receive warnings to evacuate.