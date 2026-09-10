Mother, newborn baby die following auto-pedestrian accident in Moroni

MORONI, Utah — A mother of nine children and her newborn baby were killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in central Utah earlier this week.

Rebecca Hafen, who was pregnant at the time, was on a walk along E. Dairy Lane just north of Moroni early Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle. After being rushed to the hospital, doctors delivered Hafen's baby just before she died of her injuries.

Although the baby was placed in the NICU, the child also died, but not before Rebecca's husband, Tyson, and their children were able to visit and hold their new son and brother.

"As painful as this is, we find some comfort knowing that he is now with his mama, Rebecca," said friends of the family on a GoFundMe page.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, it's believed the sun caused poor visibility, which led to the fatal accident.