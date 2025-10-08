Much of Utah warned of possible flooding through weekend

GREEN RIVER, Utah — A large portion of Utah is being warned of possible flooding, with warnings being issued starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

The Green River Fire Department, in particular, is warning people in the area to avoid slot canyons and washes over the next few days, and to "use caution when accessing backcountry areas, as roads may become impassable due to washouts."

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City said remnants of tropical system Priscilla will move into Utah from the eastern Pacific Ocean on Thursday. Heavy rains are expected to develop on Friday in southern and eastern Utah, followed by a cold front on Saturday that will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Madi Baggett explains what to expect from storm in video below:

Excessive Rain Outlook

Because of the uncertainty of the storm's track, some areas may see more or less of the expected rainfall. The NWS shared that there's a 10 percent chance of up to 4 inches of rain across the southern and eastern areas of the state.