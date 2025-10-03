From coding to tarantulas, Gunnison Valley Middle School students learn it all and more

GUNNISON, Utah — This week's Cool School of the Week took us on a road trip to Gunnison, a city in Central Utah, where you can feel the school spirit of the Gunnison Valley Middle School Bulldogs from the moment you reach town.

"The people here and how everyone is so nice and so kind," said one Gunnison Valley student.

The "coolness" at Gunnison Valley starts before school even begins. Right now, a handful of students come early to practice for this year's school musical: Elf the Musical.

"I wanted to be a part of this because my family and all my family before have been a part of musical theater," said one student.

Once school begins, students learn all types of things in the classroom, from coding to tarantulas.

"We've just been working on different types of coding, using different types of Legos, you can program them into small little robots you can drive around," said Gunnison Valley student Jackson.

"Probably one of the biggest lessons I've been able to teach is what tarantulas are and how they're not very dangerous," said creative coding teacher Mike Barlow.

Outside of the classroom, students also love lunchtime.

"You get the best of the kids in the cafeteria; we see them for smiling faces and good food," said cafeteria chef Marilee Peterson.

Every day is a good day for music — especially at Gunnison Valley — Thursday morning, students warmed up and shared their excitement about being in Mr. Quinn's music class.

"I only have students for a single quarter at a time, so right now we're looking at a little music theory, but also we just sing, and we have a food time. I like to make sure we keep music an enjoyable experience," said Mr. Quinn.

Another class opportunity for students at Gunnison Valley is a student news class. Currently, students are learning about editing and storytelling with the help of Mrs. Lisa Barlow, who also assists with the school musical. She was the recipient of a donation and recognition from Granite Credit Union.

"My favorite part is all of these students come here, guys, these are the ones that make it worthwhile, they are the ones that are the future, they work so hard, and they're the ones that make this job the best job in the entire world," said Mrs. Barlow.

If you know of a cool school, you can email your nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or complete the nomination form on our website.