Utah woman hopes sharing her story will help others after ex-husband charged with attempted murder, arson

RICHFIELD, Utah — A man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly trying to burn down his ex-wife's home in Sevier County.

The victim spoke with FOX 13 News on Monday after the incident, which police say was the fourth similar incident.

“It was 2:30 in the morning and I woke up to crashing noise and flames inside my house,” said Katey Barney, a mom of two young children.

Barney said the fire and the person who set it were all caught on camera and helped lead to the arrest of her ex-husband. Police have now apprehended 38-year-old Delmar Barney. He is charged with arson, attempted murder and more after Katey was targeted not once or twice, but three previous times before Sunday morning's incident — which police say she was lucky to survive.

“The first incident, I didn’t even know it had happened," Katey said.

She said it was on Sept. 11 when a neighbor sent her a message about a fire in her yard while she was at work at a local diner.

“So I called my babysitter who was with my kids," Katey said. "I said, 'Can you just go look outside and see if anything’s on fire?'”

They saw a burn scar, but the fire went out on its own.

"I called the police and they came and investigated. Fire chief came down and they looked at it," Katey said.

Katey then put up surveillance cameras and had those rolling when the next incident happened.

“I got woken up to a big loud bang and heard some scuffling," she recalled. "I could smell gas and then smoke, seen the fire and then called 911.”

Katey contacted police again and then filed for an order of protection.

“I’m terrified it’s gonna escalate. Something worse is gonna happen. My kids were in the house!” she said.

Richfield City Police Chief Trent Lloyd spoke to FOX 13 after they released information on the arrest and multiple incidents.

“The third time, it looked like he spotted the cameras and left, and the fourth time, he didn’t care," Lloyd said.

The video of the fourth incident showed Delmar Barney lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it into Katey’s bedroom window.

“It’s a miracle she’s okay. We’re lucky that no one was hurt,” the chief said.

Katey added: “Yeah, my bed was on fire, the walls were on fire, a lot of damage.”

She thanked police detectives for their work on her case and for making the arrest.

“Hopefully it won’t happen again…. can sleep a little easier closing this chapter and moving on," she said.

The chief added: “Nobody wants that in their community, especially when they’re targeting somebody, and this was obviously that. We had video, we had shoe print evidence, and everything just came together within a 2-3 hour period.”

Katey said she spoke out to encourage other women to be safe and follow the necessary steps to alert authorities and get help.

New Horizons Crisis Center in Richfield spoke with FOX 13 about the services they offer. They serve a five-county area in central Utah: Sevier, Sanpete, Millard, Piute and Wayne. They specialize in helping victims of domestic violence, rape and sexual assault, and homelessness.

“We think that maybe shelter is a resource someone knows about, but there are so many resources that people are unaware of,” executive director Debbie Mayor said. "Financial resources, emotional resources and therapy, and things for short-term and for long-term healing."

If you need help, you can reach them at centralutahcrisisintervention.org or call 1-800-343-6302.