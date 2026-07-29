New video shows extensive SR-153 damage caused by flooding near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah — Using the song "500 Miles" by Peter, Paul and Mary, officials shared an update on the long and likely arduous road back for the reopening of SR-153 through Beaver Canyon.

The Utah Department of Transportation posted new video of the road that was washed out by recent flooding and offered a few new details.

According to the agency, the impacted area "stretches for miles" as multiple parts of the highway suffered massive damage, with the most severe located between mile markers 7.5 and 10.5.

"Rebuilding and repairing this infrastructure will require extensive, multi-agency coordination across local, state, and regional partners," UDOT wrote on its social media post.

No timetable was given for when work to repair the road will begin or when it may be completed. UDOT said it would share more details on repair plans when they become available.

Drivers are warned not to enter the closed highway from either side of the mountain that encompasses the highway, as access from the U.S. 89 side is also not considered to be safe.