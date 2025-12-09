Residents, friends turn out to honor Green River mayor Ren Hatt following fatal accident

GREEN RIVER, Utah — On a chilly Monday night in Green River, most of the town turned out to honor Mayor Ren Hatt. Fueled by heat lamps, hot chocolate and donuts, they all wanted to make sure they took time out as they begin the holiday season to remember a man who left a big mark on this small town.

Hatt was killed over the weekend after a semi truck veered into oncoming traffic on US-6, slamming into the mayor's vehicle.

The evening began with the traditional Christmas light parade, but the annual Light the Night event took on a different meaning with a candlelight vigil to honor Hatt.

Everyone who gathered knew the impact of Hatt's death.

“Ren was a guy that knew everyone; everyone knew him," shared City Manager Edward Castro Bennett. “He’s exactly what you expect a small town Mayor to have been."

Hatt was the valedictorian of his high school, student president, and captain of the baseball team.

“We just know there’s hurt and it’s going to be hard for his family, his fiancée. They’re great people, and we just want to show them that they are loved and support them," said Hatt's friend and former coworker, Dale Roundy.

It was through the love of Hatt that everyone involved in the vigil decided to carry on with the Light the Night Christmas parade.

“I think it’s important that we recognize that and know that our pain can be taken away, and this Christmas season is a good time to recognize that and be reminded of that," said Hatt's former neighbor, Kim McFarland.

The city is still planning funeral arrangements for Hatt and will release the details once they become available.