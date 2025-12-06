Green River Mayor Ren Hatt killed in US-6 crash involving semi truck

GREEN RIVER, Utah — Green River Mayor Ren Hatt was killed Friday after being hit by a semi truck that veered into oncoming traffic on US-6.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred eight miles west of Green River, just before 9:45 p.m., when a semi heading westbound drifted into the eastbound lanes, striking a 2020 Hyundai Palisade driven by Hatt.

The semi veered back into the westbound lane, forcing Hatt's vehicle to the south and bringing it to a stop near the eastbound lanes. Hatt died at the scene, while the semi driver of was not injured.

"Mayor Hatt loved this community deeply, and he served it with honesty, kindness, and unwavering commitment. We are grieving alongside his family, friends, and all who knew him," the city said in a statement posted to social media.

The accident remains under investigation, but UHP said impairment is not suspected.