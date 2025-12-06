Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsCENTRAL UTAH

Actions

Green River Mayor Ren Hatt killed in US-6 crash involving semi truck

Mayor Ren Hatt Accident
City of Green River / Utah Highway Patrol
Mayor Ren Hatt Accident
Posted
and last updated

GREEN RIVER, Utah — Green River Mayor Ren Hatt was killed Friday after being hit by a semi truck that veered into oncoming traffic on US-6.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred eight miles west of Green River, just before 9:45 p.m., when a semi heading westbound drifted into the eastbound lanes, striking a 2020 Hyundai Palisade driven by Hatt.

An image from the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It is night. A car engine sits in the middle of the road surrounded by debris.

The semi veered back into the westbound lane, forcing Hatt's vehicle to the south and bringing it to a stop near the eastbound lanes. Hatt died at the scene, while the semi driver of was not injured.

An image of the victim, Ren Hatt, 40, released by Green River city officials.

"Mayor Hatt loved this community deeply, and he served it with honesty, kindness, and unwavering commitment. We are grieving alongside his family, friends, and all who knew him," the city said in a statement posted to social media.

The accident remains under investigation, but UHP said impairment is not suspected.

Recent Central Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere