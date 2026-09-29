MEADOW, Utah — In what may be a sign of the times, a search is currently underway for a suspect who allegedly stole over 1,000 gallons of gas from a Millard County gas station.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office said the large-scale fuel theft occurred in Meadow sometime between Sept. 15 and Sept. 18.

Americans have spent $65 billion more on gas since the Iran War began:

Americans have spent $65 billion more on gas since the Iran War began o

It's not known how the suspect made off with so much gasoline, but the sheriff's office shared photos of one of the suspects and their vehicle.

Using the average price recorded in Utah on Tuesday, 1,000 gallons of gas would sell for nearly $5,000.