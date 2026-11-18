BRIAN HEAD, Utah — Skiers, snowboarders and people who just like hanging out at a ski lodge were out in full force for the opening day at Brian Head Resort on Tuesday

"It's just being here on opening day and getting the first snow of the year," said Las Vegas resident Jim Wright.

The lines were long, and the snowy slopes were jammed with skiers and snowboarders. But among the crowd was Jim Wright, who makes it a point to get up to Brian Head for the early start.

"Little tired, but I'm good," he said, while taking a break on a bench inside the lodge.

Now Wright is ready to refuel and support the local economy before heading back to Las Vegas.

"I'll probably stop by Parowan or Cedar City on the way back, get a hamburger or chicken sandwich for lunch," he said.

Meanwhile, Chad from St. George uses skiing as a connection with his family.

"Last year my daughter got me skiing again for the first time in 25 years," he explained.

The trek up the mountain and the long lines didn't deter Chad on opening day.

"I'm just excited," he said. "It's looking good. It keeps me active with my family, and mentally it's nice to have that connection with my daughter."

The resort is now looking to staff the mountain with instructors for the season ahead.

"We're still looking for more instructors," said Linda Thompson.

The resort needs at least 50 instructors, and people can apply on the Brian Head Resort website.

"It's like a second family almost. The instructors are pretty tight," Thompson said.