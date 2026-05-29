Suspect accused of killing 3 Utah women makes first court appearance in Utah

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — Ivan Miller, the man accused of killing three Wayne County women earlier this year, appeared for the first time in a Utah courtroom on Friday.

Miller appeared before Judge Brooke Larsen in Sixth District Court and was granted court-appointed attorneys to defend him in the case in which he faces 3 charges of aggravated murder.

Watch Ivan Miller's first Utah court appearance in video below:

First Ivan Miller hearing in Utah

Following the brief, procedural hearing, Larsen scheduled Miller's next hearing for September 21.

Miller was arrested on March 5 in Archuleta County, Colorado, a day after Margaret Oldroyd, Linda Dewey, and Natalie Graves were found murdered.

Dewey and her niece, Graves, were originally found dead on an unidentified trail near Capitol Reef National Park, and Oldroyd was later found dead inside her Wayne County home in Lyman. However, it's believed the woman in the home was killed before the two victims on the trail off SR-12.

After first killing Oldroynd, Miller allegedly stole a vehicle from either Dewey or Graves, which was then tracked through Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico before it was found abandoned in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Following a brief search utilizing drones, Miller was apprehended without incident in the remote area of Colorado.