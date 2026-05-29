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Utah highway remains blocked following train derailment after striking semi

Utah highway remains blocked following train derailment after striking semi
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JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A Utah highway is still closed nearly a full day after a train derailment caused by the train striking a semi in Juab County. Two people were injured in the crash.

The crash happened on SR-132 just before noon on Thursday. According to officials, the train was in the Lemington area when it struck the semi and derailed.

The train was empty at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi and the train's conductor were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic isn't being allowed to cross in the area. UDOT currently doesn't have an estimated clearance time.

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